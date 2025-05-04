Left Menu

Goa Minister Activates 'Code Red' in Response to Festival Stampede

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited injured patients at Goa Medical College after a stampede at the Shirgao Lairai Zatra festival. Rane has activated 'Code Red Goa' to ensure swift medical care. Investigations into the stampede's cause are ongoing as patient conditions show varied improvements.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made a crucial visit to Goa Medical College (GMC) on Sunday, meeting patients injured in a stampede during the Shirgao Lairai Zatra festival. He confirmed these individuals are receiving top-class medical attention and assured they are under expert care.

In addition to his health portfolio, Rane manages departments focused on Women's and Child Development as well as Urban Development. He has tasked GMC's medical staff with delivering superior care. Rane announced on 'X' that he had overseen the condition of those injured in the unfortunate incident and gave clear instructions for their treatment.

Updating the media on the status of critically injured patients, Rane reported that three of the five severe cases were improving, while two remained in stable yet critical condition. The 'Code Red Goa' protocol for urgent medical response has been enforced at GMC, ensuring that top medical professionals led by the Dean convene swiftly to address emergencies efficiently.

Rane emphasized activating 'Code Red Goa' at GMC to bolster coordinated medical responses. This protocol assembles experienced doctors and department heads to expedite critical decisions, aiming for improved patient outcomes. He pledged to continue his direct oversight of medical procedures for the affected.

The incident occurred when a devotee at the crowded site accidentally caused an electric shock, leading to chaos. Dinanath Gaonkar, president of the Lairai Devi Temple, highlighted that 50,000 to 70,000 pilgrims were present. North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal confirmed that investigations into the stampede's triggers are underway. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid visits to the incident location.

