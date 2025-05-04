Left Menu

Student Pilot's Close Call at Dhanipur Airport

A student pilot from Pioneer Flying Academy had a narrow escape after their aircraft crashed into the boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport, Aligarh. The incident, which occurred during a solo flight, resulted in no injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:28 IST
Student Pilot's Close Call at Dhanipur Airport
Trainer aircraft hits boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport in Aligarh (Photo/ District Information Officer, Aligarh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student pilot experienced a near-miss incident when the training aircraft they were flying crashed into the boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport in Aligarh on Sunday afternoon. The mishap occurred around 3 PM during a solo flight, officials reported.

According to SS Agarwal, Director of the Civil Aviation Department, the aircraft belonging to Pioneer Flying Academy collided with the airport's boundary line at approximately 3:10 PM. Despite the damage to the aircraft, the student pilot remains safe, and thankfully, no fire erupted post-collision.

No injuries have been reported, and the authorities are actively investigating the circumstances leading to the incident to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025