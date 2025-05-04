Student Pilot's Close Call at Dhanipur Airport
A student pilot from Pioneer Flying Academy had a narrow escape after their aircraft crashed into the boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport, Aligarh. The incident, which occurred during a solo flight, resulted in no injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident further.
A student pilot experienced a near-miss incident when the training aircraft they were flying crashed into the boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport in Aligarh on Sunday afternoon. The mishap occurred around 3 PM during a solo flight, officials reported.
According to SS Agarwal, Director of the Civil Aviation Department, the aircraft belonging to Pioneer Flying Academy collided with the airport's boundary line at approximately 3:10 PM. Despite the damage to the aircraft, the student pilot remains safe, and thankfully, no fire erupted post-collision.
No injuries have been reported, and the authorities are actively investigating the circumstances leading to the incident to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)