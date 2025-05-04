Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Firm Stance Forces Government's Caste Census U-Turn

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury credited Rahul Gandhi for the government's decision to include a caste census with the general census. Despite initial resistance by the ruling party, Gandhi's persistent demand has resulted in a shift. Congress demands a time-bound execution and highlights past government hesitance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:54 IST
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has applauded Rahul Gandhi for prompting the government to incorporate a caste census alongside the general population count. Chowdhury emphasized Gandhi's unyielding demand for such a census, stating it eventually caused the ruling party to relent.

Chowdhury also called for this decision to be implemented within a specific timeframe, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the process. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dramatic reversal on the issue, a stance that had been previously opposed by the government.

Ramesh noted examples of the government's past resistance, including a statement from Modi in April 2024 dismissing advocates of the caste census as "urban naxals" and the 2021 parliamentary statement against caste-wise data collection. However, a recent cabinet decision indicates a strategic shift. Congress continues to push for constitutional measures to enhance educational reservations for backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

