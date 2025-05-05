Heavy Rain and Storms Batter India, Causing Damage and Disruptions

Heavy rainfall and strong winds struck the Siddipet district of Telangana on Sunday night, leading to the partial collapse of a toll plaza roof in Duddeda, within the jurisdiction of the Siddipet police station. Police reported that the roof gave way under the force of the wind, but confirmed the absence of vehicles at the toll plaza during the incident.

No casualties were reported, although several trees were uprooted across Siddipet due to the storm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in several parts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Hanamkonda, owing to the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. This warning persists through May 7.

In Mount Abu, Rajasthan, post-rain foggy roads caused traffic inconveniences as drivers used headlights even during the day. Tourists, however, embraced the change in weather. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with chances of rainfall and thunderstorms in the area until May 10, and has issued an orange alert for May 5-7.

Regions throughout eastern and western Rajasthan, Punjab, and other states experienced gusty winds and thunderstorms, while areas like Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh saw hailstorms. Heavy rain was reported in parts of Meghalaya and Odisha. An orange alert has been announced for May 5 in north-western and central regions, impacting areas like Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)