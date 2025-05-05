Left Menu

Heavy Rain and Storms Batter India, Causing Damage and Disruptions

Heavy rains and strong winds hit Siddipet, Telangana, partially collapsing a toll plaza roof. No casualties were reported. IMD issued orange alerts in many Indian regions, predicting thunderstorms and heavy rain until May 7. In Mount Abu, fog and traffic disruptions followed the rainfall, while tourists enjoyed the unexpected weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:39 IST
Heavy Rain and Storms Batter India, Causing Damage and Disruptions
Toll plaza damage caused by heavy rain and storm (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall and strong winds struck the Siddipet district of Telangana on Sunday night, leading to the partial collapse of a toll plaza roof in Duddeda, within the jurisdiction of the Siddipet police station. Police reported that the roof gave way under the force of the wind, but confirmed the absence of vehicles at the toll plaza during the incident.

No casualties were reported, although several trees were uprooted across Siddipet due to the storm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in several parts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Hanamkonda, owing to the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. This warning persists through May 7.

In Mount Abu, Rajasthan, post-rain foggy roads caused traffic inconveniences as drivers used headlights even during the day. Tourists, however, embraced the change in weather. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with chances of rainfall and thunderstorms in the area until May 10, and has issued an orange alert for May 5-7.

Regions throughout eastern and western Rajasthan, Punjab, and other states experienced gusty winds and thunderstorms, while areas like Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh saw hailstorms. Heavy rain was reported in parts of Meghalaya and Odisha. An orange alert has been announced for May 5 in north-western and central regions, impacting areas like Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025