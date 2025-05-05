Border Tensions Escalate: Pakistani National Detained in Punjab

In a developing story from Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have detained a Pakistani national who illegally crossed the international boundary. The individual was apprehended during routine BSF patrol operations on the night of May 3-4, as confirmed by a senior official.

Following the detention, the individual was handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation. The BSF, tasked with securing the 3,323-kilometer India-Pakistan border, remains a crucial element in managing ongoing security tensions. The border, infamous for its volatility, continues to be a hotspot for unauthorized crossings.

Recent tensions were exacerbated when a BSF trooper was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, after unintentionally crossing into Pakistani territory near Firozpur. With an advisory issued for heightened alertness, BSF has reinforced its standard patrolling protocols. However, efforts to resolve the return of the trooper have been stalled due to a lack of response from Pakistan amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)