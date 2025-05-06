Tensions Mount: Heightened Security in Kashmir Amid Pahalgam Aftermath
Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, tensions escalate between India and Pakistan. Security is intensified in Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, with checkpoints set up amid ongoing skirmishes. The closure of India's airspace to Pakistani aircraft marks another significant development in the mounting hostilities.
In the aftermath of the devastating attack in Pahalgam, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan, prompting heightened security measures in Kashmir. Authorities have increased their vigilance in Poonch and Rajouri districts, as officers establish vehicle checkpoints and conduct random searches.
These security enhancements coincide with repeated instances of small-arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC), perpetrated by Pakistani forces. The Indian Army has confirmed their proportional response to this ongoing aggression, which has continued across various areas including Kupwara and Baramulla.
In a further development, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani-registered and operated aircraft, following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This airspace closure, in place from April 30 to May 23, underscores the growing tensions, as both nations grapple with ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border.
