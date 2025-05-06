Left Menu

Tensions Mount: Heightened Security in Kashmir Amid Pahalgam Aftermath

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, tensions escalate between India and Pakistan. Security is intensified in Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, with checkpoints set up amid ongoing skirmishes. The closure of India's airspace to Pakistani aircraft marks another significant development in the mounting hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:43 IST
Tensions Mount: Heightened Security in Kashmir Amid Pahalgam Aftermath
Visuals of security forces checking ID of people (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the devastating attack in Pahalgam, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan, prompting heightened security measures in Kashmir. Authorities have increased their vigilance in Poonch and Rajouri districts, as officers establish vehicle checkpoints and conduct random searches.

These security enhancements coincide with repeated instances of small-arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC), perpetrated by Pakistani forces. The Indian Army has confirmed their proportional response to this ongoing aggression, which has continued across various areas including Kupwara and Baramulla.

In a further development, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani-registered and operated aircraft, following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This airspace closure, in place from April 30 to May 23, underscores the growing tensions, as both nations grapple with ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025