Oil prices are pivotal to Russia's budget and the broader economy, but safeguarding national interests remains the Kremlin's primary focus, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Peskov's comments follow U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that lower oil prices might push President Vladimir Putin towards resolving the Ukraine conflict. Peskov emphasized, "Oil prices cannot dictate Russia's stance on its national interests. Russia's priorities surpass any oil price considerations."

Peskov asserted Russia's ongoing collaboration with OPEC+ to stabilize oil prices, highlighting its critical role in the nation's economic framework. "While oil prices are crucial, Russia's longstanding engagement in the OPEC+ framework aims to sustain optimal price levels, avoiding extremes which harm the global economy," Peskov stated. Efforts with the U.S. continue towards resolving the Ukraine conflict.

