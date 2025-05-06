Left Menu

Russia's Oil Diplomacy: Balancing Budget and National Interests

Russia views national interests as paramount, transcending oil price fluctuations, Kremlin's Peskov remarks. While oil significantly impacts Russia's budget and economy, Moscow remains steadfast in its strategic priorities. Collaborating with OPEC+ to keep prices stable, Russia prioritizes its role in ongoing U.S. talks over Ukrainian conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:20 IST
Russia's Oil Diplomacy: Balancing Budget and National Interests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices are pivotal to Russia's budget and the broader economy, but safeguarding national interests remains the Kremlin's primary focus, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Peskov's comments follow U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that lower oil prices might push President Vladimir Putin towards resolving the Ukraine conflict. Peskov emphasized, "Oil prices cannot dictate Russia's stance on its national interests. Russia's priorities surpass any oil price considerations."

Peskov asserted Russia's ongoing collaboration with OPEC+ to stabilize oil prices, highlighting its critical role in the nation's economic framework. "While oil prices are crucial, Russia's longstanding engagement in the OPEC+ framework aims to sustain optimal price levels, avoiding extremes which harm the global economy," Peskov stated. Efforts with the U.S. continue towards resolving the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025