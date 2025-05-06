Left Menu

Sebi Introduces Comprehensive Investor Charter for KRAs

Sebi has launched an 'investor charter' for KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) to detail services, investor rights, and grievance mechanisms. This initiative aims to enhance investor awareness and ease KYC interactions. The charter is to be prominently displayed on KRA websites and offices for visibility among investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:25 IST
In a move to enhance investor awareness and provide clarity regarding their rights, markets regulator Sebi has unveiled a new 'investor charter' specifically tailored for KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs). This charter comprehensively outlines the services available to investors alongside a detailed grievance redressal mechanism.

According to Sebi, the investor charter aims to provide precise insights into KRA activities and guide investors on the dos and don'ts while interacting with these agencies. It is designed to simplify the process for clients engaged in KYC transactions for investor service requests.

Sebi mandates that all registered KRAs display this investor charter prominently on their websites and within their office premises to ensure it reaches both existing and potential investors. KRAs play a crucial role in KYC registration and modification, acting as a bridge between investors and the securities market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

