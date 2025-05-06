Sebi Introduces Comprehensive Investor Charter for KRAs

In a move to enhance investor awareness and provide clarity regarding their rights, markets regulator Sebi has unveiled a new 'investor charter' specifically tailored for KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs). This charter comprehensively outlines the services available to investors alongside a detailed grievance redressal mechanism.

According to Sebi, the investor charter aims to provide precise insights into KRA activities and guide investors on the dos and don'ts while interacting with these agencies. It is designed to simplify the process for clients engaged in KYC transactions for investor service requests.

Sebi mandates that all registered KRAs display this investor charter prominently on their websites and within their office premises to ensure it reaches both existing and potential investors. KRAs play a crucial role in KYC registration and modification, acting as a bridge between investors and the securities market.

