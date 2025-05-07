India's Bold Operation Sindoor Strikes Terror in PoK

Operation Sindoor, a landmark military maneuver by the Indian Armed Forces, successfully dismantled nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stirring a significant political and defense discourse in India. Conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, the operation has been hailed as a decisive action against long-standing cross-border terrorism.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the strategic triumph, emphasizing India's steadfast national policy against terrorism originating from Pakistan and PoK. He lauded the resolute efforts of Indian forces, stressing national unity as pivotal. "Since the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has consistently backed decisive measures against cross-border terrorism," Kharge stated on X.

In a unified political stance, the Indian National Congress reiterated its unwavering support for the government and armed forces on this matter. This operation, noted as the deepest within Pakistani territory since 1971, aligns with India's commitment to safeguarding national interests. Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of Defence announced a forthcoming briefing on Operation Sindoor amid increased tensions, following ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

