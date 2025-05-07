India's Bold Operation Sindoor Strikes Terror in PoK
Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the national policy against terrorism and expressed unity with the armed forces. This marks India's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over 50 years.
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor, a landmark military maneuver by the Indian Armed Forces, successfully dismantled nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stirring a significant political and defense discourse in India. Conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, the operation has been hailed as a decisive action against long-standing cross-border terrorism.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the strategic triumph, emphasizing India's steadfast national policy against terrorism originating from Pakistan and PoK. He lauded the resolute efforts of Indian forces, stressing national unity as pivotal. "Since the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has consistently backed decisive measures against cross-border terrorism," Kharge stated on X.
In a unified political stance, the Indian National Congress reiterated its unwavering support for the government and armed forces on this matter. This operation, noted as the deepest within Pakistani territory since 1971, aligns with India's commitment to safeguarding national interests. Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of Defence announced a forthcoming briefing on Operation Sindoor amid increased tensions, following ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pahalgam terror attack is a direct assault on unity, integrity of India: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge says in Bengaluru.
Congress party unequivocally condemns terror attack in Pahalgam, it is a cowardly act: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Ranjit Patra Re-Appointed as Odisha Youth Congress President
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to attend all-party meeting convened by Centre: Sources.
All-party meet on Pahalgam attack: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says parties sought efforts to maintain peace in Kashmir.