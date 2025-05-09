Left Menu

Relocation of Holy Texts Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Due to increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, the holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were relocated to Amritsar’s Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib for safety. The Punjab government has also canceled leave for state officers to ensure quick response during emergencies following recent escalations along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:50 IST
Guru Granth Sahib Saroops moved to Amritsar amid India-Pakistan tensions (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, the sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib have been moved from Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Havelian village of Tarn Taran to a safer location at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar. Rajinder Singh, Manager of the Golden Temple, confirmed the relocation.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) initiated the move following agreements with the Granthis of the Gurdwara, due to the village's proximity to the border. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has canceled all approved leaves for IAS and PCS officers to prepare for emergency responses.

Amritsar's District Public Relations Officer advised residents to remain indoors and keep their homes concealed. This alert follows Pakistan's coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, which were intercepted by India's air defense systems, reporting no significant damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

