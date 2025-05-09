Left Menu

Odisha Steps Up Security Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions, Drone Sightings

Following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced tightened security across several key locations in the state. The Indian defense forces intercepted Pakistani drones near Jammu, leading to blackouts in multiple areas. The situation worsened as India countered with Operation Sindoor.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced bolstered security measures at critical sites across the state. The decision came as a response to the recent drone incursions by Pakistan, which has prompted India to enhance its defensive posture.

Reports indicate that Pakistani drones were spotted in various sectors, including Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, leading to a series of blackouts as part of precautionary measures. In the wake of heightened security concerns, India's defense forces have been on high alert to prevent any further violations.

The conflict has intensified with accusations of ceasefire breaches by Pakistan and subsequent retaliatory measures by India, including Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructures across the western border. The situation remains volatile, with both nations poised in a high-tension standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

