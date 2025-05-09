Left Menu

Delhi Medical Association Calls for Unity Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Delhi Medical Association urges medical professionals to enhance preparedness, suspend non-essential activities, and counter misinformation, aligning healthcare with national needs. Meanwhile, Indian security forces effectively repel Pakistani threats, ensuring vigilance across affected regions.

Delhi Medical Association (Photo/DMA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has issued a call to action for all its members, advocating for heightened resolve and readiness among medical professionals. The DMA emphasizes the crucial role healthcare workers play in supporting the nation during such a sensitive time.

The advisory outlines several measures, including the suspension of non-essential activities, boosting hospital safety protocols, and conducting regular mock drills. By prioritizing national service and operational preparedness, the advisory calls on hospitals and clinics to stockpile essential supplies and prepare for trauma care and other emergencies. It stresses the importance of verified information and urges avoidance of unverified rumors.

Meanwhile, the national security landscape remains tense as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with defense leaders to examine the situation. Indian defense forces successfully counter recent threats from Pakistan, following their retaliatory Operation Sindoor targeting militant infrastructures. Across several states, precautionary blackouts have been enforced to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

