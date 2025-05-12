India's Wheat Harvest Reaches Record Levels Amid Favorable Conditions

India's wheat production has reached a record 115.3 million tonnes this year, as confirmed by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This figure, part of the second advance estimate, remains unaffected by the weather, the minister stated during a weekly review of agricultural activities.

The wheat harvest is nearly complete across all growing states, with full completion in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Partial harvesting continues in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Notably, the central food stock exceeds buffer requirements, with wheat and rice stocks significantly over the necessary levels.

Agriculture efforts have also extended to the Zaid crops, as sowing areas for paddy and pulses have increased compared to last year. Emphasis is placed on the procurement of critical pulses and ongoing sowing processes, bolstered by favourable weather and market conditions, ensuring robust agricultural outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)