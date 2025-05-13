Left Menu

Normalcy Amid Fear: Life in Poonch and Border Districts After Shelling

Residents of Poonch and Udampur return to normalcy as hostilities ease, but fear lingers in border areas like Samba, where Pakistani shelling damaged homes. Despite a sense of trepidation, communities try to resume daily activities as authorities assess threats posed by intermittent drone incursions over the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:46 IST
Normalcy Amid Fear: Life in Poonch and Border Districts After Shelling
Visuals from Poonch (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Normalcy returned to Poonch district on Tuesday following recent shelling, as residents resumed their daily routines. The easing of hostilities between India and Pakistan has also brought relief to Udampur.

Although locals are resuming work, precautionary closures of both government and private schools continue. Reasi also reports similar recoveries, though border areas like Samba remain on edge after blasts were heard and splinter damage to homes was confirmed.

Local residents, such as Dalbeer Singh and Krishan Chand, express ongoing fears. The Pakistani shelling on Monday night damaged a house in Samba, adding tension. Meanwhile, army sources confirm the presence of some Pakistani drones, which were intercepted, suggesting a cautious yet resilient atmosphere prevails in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025