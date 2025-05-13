Normalcy Amid Fear: Life in Poonch and Border Districts After Shelling
Residents of Poonch and Udampur return to normalcy as hostilities ease, but fear lingers in border areas like Samba, where Pakistani shelling damaged homes. Despite a sense of trepidation, communities try to resume daily activities as authorities assess threats posed by intermittent drone incursions over the region.
Normalcy returned to Poonch district on Tuesday following recent shelling, as residents resumed their daily routines. The easing of hostilities between India and Pakistan has also brought relief to Udampur.
Although locals are resuming work, precautionary closures of both government and private schools continue. Reasi also reports similar recoveries, though border areas like Samba remain on edge after blasts were heard and splinter damage to homes was confirmed.
Local residents, such as Dalbeer Singh and Krishan Chand, express ongoing fears. The Pakistani shelling on Monday night damaged a house in Samba, adding tension. Meanwhile, army sources confirm the presence of some Pakistani drones, which were intercepted, suggesting a cautious yet resilient atmosphere prevails in the region. (ANI)
