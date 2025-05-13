Chhattisgarh's Housing Milestone: A Historic Day Under PMAY

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai celebrated a landmark achievement as over 8 lakh houses were allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Chouhan remarked on this 'historic day,' highlighting unfulfilled promises and dreams now realized after years of governmental inaction.

Chief Minister Sai expressed his gratitude to Chouhan during his visit, noting the successful fulfillment of promises to equip the state with adequate housing. Credit was given to the government's Samadhan Shivir initiative, which has made notable progress in the Bastar district, swiftly resolving numerous PMAY-related cases.

The Indian government's approval of the PMAY for victims and former naxalists was emphasized, with substantial advances reported from Jagdalpur district, where thousands of housing applications were promptly resolved. This day marks a significant step forward in meeting the state's housing commitments and addressing past inadequacies.

