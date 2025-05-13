Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Housing Milestone: A Historic Day Under PMAY

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai celebrated the allocation of over 8 lakh houses under PMAY as a 'historic day' for the state. The initiative fulfills long-standing promises, addressing housing for those impacted by naxalism and achieving a significant milestone in Bastar district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:50 IST
Chhattisgarh's Housing Milestone: A Historic Day Under PMAY
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/@vishnudsai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai celebrated a landmark achievement as over 8 lakh houses were allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Chouhan remarked on this 'historic day,' highlighting unfulfilled promises and dreams now realized after years of governmental inaction.

Chief Minister Sai expressed his gratitude to Chouhan during his visit, noting the successful fulfillment of promises to equip the state with adequate housing. Credit was given to the government's Samadhan Shivir initiative, which has made notable progress in the Bastar district, swiftly resolving numerous PMAY-related cases.

The Indian government's approval of the PMAY for victims and former naxalists was emphasized, with substantial advances reported from Jagdalpur district, where thousands of housing applications were promptly resolved. This day marks a significant step forward in meeting the state's housing commitments and addressing past inadequacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025