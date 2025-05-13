Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Deadly Collision Claims Lives

A harrowing road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district resulted in four fatalities, including three women labourers, after a vehicle collided with a coconut-laden lorry. The state's Transport Minister has promised comprehensive medical support for the injured and pledged government assistance for affected families.

Updated: 13-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:17 IST
In a devastating turn of events, a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district claimed the lives of four people, including three women labourers, on Tuesday. The collision occurred on the Guntur-Kurnool National Highway near Shivapuram village in Vinukonda Mandal, when a vehicle transporting the labourers collided with a coconut-laden lorry.

The victims were identified as residents of Gaddamadiplli village in Erragondapalem Mandal, with the state's Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, expressing profound shock and offering condolences to the bereaved families. He emphasized the need for exceptional medical care for those injured, ensuring treatments are provided at no cost.

In a show of commitment, the minister assured that the government would stand by the affected families, offering complete support and assistance. This incident comes shortly after a separate tragic accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce financial aid for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

