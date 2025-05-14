Air Marshal AK Bharti: The Architect Behind Operation Sindoor's Success

In a bold and decisive move, the Indian Air Force, under the leadership of Director General Air Operation Air Marshal AK Bharti, spearheaded the successful Operation Sindoor. The operation aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Over May 9 and May 10, in a series of strategic retaliatory strikes, the Indian Air Force, alongside the Army, targeted and destroyed nine terror bases and inflicted substantial damage on Pakistani air bases and infrastructure.

The success of the operation brought immense pride to Air Marshal AK Bharti's family, especially to his father, Jeevachhlal Yadav, who expressed profound pride in his son's achievements. "I am incredibly proud. I only learned about the operation through media reports, and it fills my heart with joy to see our country appreciated for this success," Yadav delightedly shared. Bharti's sister-in-law, Kiran, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the collective pride felt by their hometown of Bihar and the entire nation.

Commissioned in 1987, Air Marshal AK Bharti's illustrious career spans over two decades. He has held various critical roles, including Chief Flight Commander and Head of Air Defence Operations, earning the 'Three Stars' accolade for accident-free flying. Going beyond individual recognition, Operation Sindoor has positioned India prominently on the global defense stage, marking a resolute response to the earlier Pahalgam terror attack. The operation saw the eradication of over 100 terrorists and damages inflicted on Pakistani communication networks, facilitating a ceasefire agreement shortly afterwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)