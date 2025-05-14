Left Menu

Air Marshal AK Bharti: The Architect Behind Operation Sindoor's Success

Operation Sindoor, led by Air Marshal AK Bharti, dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The mission was a robust response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation saw significant achievements, including neutralizing terrorists and damaging key Pakistani bases, earning pride for India's military prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:30 IST
Air Marshal AK Bharti: The Architect Behind Operation Sindoor's Success
Jeevachhlal Yadav, father of Air Marshal AK Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold and decisive move, the Indian Air Force, under the leadership of Director General Air Operation Air Marshal AK Bharti, spearheaded the successful Operation Sindoor. The operation aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Over May 9 and May 10, in a series of strategic retaliatory strikes, the Indian Air Force, alongside the Army, targeted and destroyed nine terror bases and inflicted substantial damage on Pakistani air bases and infrastructure.

The success of the operation brought immense pride to Air Marshal AK Bharti's family, especially to his father, Jeevachhlal Yadav, who expressed profound pride in his son's achievements. "I am incredibly proud. I only learned about the operation through media reports, and it fills my heart with joy to see our country appreciated for this success," Yadav delightedly shared. Bharti's sister-in-law, Kiran, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the collective pride felt by their hometown of Bihar and the entire nation.

Commissioned in 1987, Air Marshal AK Bharti's illustrious career spans over two decades. He has held various critical roles, including Chief Flight Commander and Head of Air Defence Operations, earning the 'Three Stars' accolade for accident-free flying. Going beyond individual recognition, Operation Sindoor has positioned India prominently on the global defense stage, marking a resolute response to the earlier Pahalgam terror attack. The operation saw the eradication of over 100 terrorists and damages inflicted on Pakistani communication networks, facilitating a ceasefire agreement shortly afterwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025