VFlowTech Secures $20.5M to Energize India's Renewable Future

Energy storage solutions provider VFlowTech has secured $20.5 million in funding to expand its operations in India, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new investment will facilitate scaling up its current 100 MWh manufacturing facility into a Gigafactory and boost deployment of its Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB) in India's burgeoning renewable energy sector.

Led by Granite Asia, the funding round demonstrates growing investor confidence in VRFB technology as pivotal for stabilizing renewable-heavy grids and accelerating India's decarbonization efforts.

