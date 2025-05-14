New Hope for Neglected Five-Year-Old Rescued from Cow Shed

In a heartening development, a five-year-old girl who had been tragically kept tied in a cow shed by her father in Gevrai, Beed district, has now found refuge in a government shelter. Her plight came to light thanks to a concerned married woman visiting her maternal home, leading to the child's rescue around 18 months ago.

The child, who faced difficulties in communication due to prolonged isolation, was initially cared for by the woman. The challenges in managing the girl prompted the woman to reach out to an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the orphanage lacked the infrastructure to accommodate girls, highlighting a significant gap in resources.

Subsequently, the orphanage collaborated with the police's 'Damini' team, leading to the girl's case being presented to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The committee ordered her placement in a suitable shelter for girls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where she was shifted this Tuesday. As part of her new beginning, she will undergo medical evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)