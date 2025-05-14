Left Menu

New Hope for Neglected Five-Year-Old Rescued from Cow Shed

A five-year-old girl, kept tied in a cow shed in Maharashtra’s Beed district, has been placed in a government shelter. Rescued by a local woman, she was later transferred to a shelter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following intervention by the Child Welfare Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:31 IST
New Hope for Neglected Five-Year-Old Rescued from Cow Shed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartening development, a five-year-old girl who had been tragically kept tied in a cow shed by her father in Gevrai, Beed district, has now found refuge in a government shelter. Her plight came to light thanks to a concerned married woman visiting her maternal home, leading to the child's rescue around 18 months ago.

The child, who faced difficulties in communication due to prolonged isolation, was initially cared for by the woman. The challenges in managing the girl prompted the woman to reach out to an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the orphanage lacked the infrastructure to accommodate girls, highlighting a significant gap in resources.

Subsequently, the orphanage collaborated with the police's 'Damini' team, leading to the girl's case being presented to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The committee ordered her placement in a suitable shelter for girls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where she was shifted this Tuesday. As part of her new beginning, she will undergo medical evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025