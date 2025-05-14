Delhi's Protective Push: Empowering Manual Scavengers with PPE Kits

In a significant move to protect manual scavengers in Delhi, approximately 4,000 workers will receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. This measure forms part of the Centre's 'Namaste' scheme, launched in the 2023-24 period to ensure safer working conditions for sanitation laborers, particularly those engaged in cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh emphasized the importance of worker safety, mandating the distribution of these PPE kits before the monsoon season and urging officials to enroll manual scavengers in the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Moreover, departments are tasked with accelerating training and rehabilitation processes.

While this initiative is a welcome step toward reducing health hazards, social activist Bezwada Wilson points out that the ultimate solution lies in mechanization. Wilson highlighted concerns with the manual scavenging prohibition law and urged a shift towards machine-based cleaning methods, citing ongoing fatalities among workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)