Delhi's Protective Push: Empowering Manual Scavengers with PPE Kits
The Center's 'Namaste' scheme will equip nearly 4,000 manual scavengers in Delhi with PPE kits for safety amidst hazardous conditions. The initiative includes enrolling workers in health insurance and addressing compensation claims. Social advocates emphasize the need for mechanization to fully eliminate risks.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to protect manual scavengers in Delhi, approximately 4,000 workers will receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. This measure forms part of the Centre's 'Namaste' scheme, launched in the 2023-24 period to ensure safer working conditions for sanitation laborers, particularly those engaged in cleaning sewers and septic tanks.
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh emphasized the importance of worker safety, mandating the distribution of these PPE kits before the monsoon season and urging officials to enroll manual scavengers in the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Moreover, departments are tasked with accelerating training and rehabilitation processes.
While this initiative is a welcome step toward reducing health hazards, social activist Bezwada Wilson points out that the ultimate solution lies in mechanization. Wilson highlighted concerns with the manual scavenging prohibition law and urged a shift towards machine-based cleaning methods, citing ongoing fatalities among workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Ultimate Guide to Comprehensive Health Insurance: Your Financial Safety Net
India Signs Landmark Pact with UNDP to Empower Wastepickers Under NAMASTE Scheme
Star Health Insurance Amplifies Leadership with Key Appointments
Konkan's 'Zero Casualty' Mission: A Monsoon Safety Initiative
Empowering NRIs with Affordable Health Insurance Solutions