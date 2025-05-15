Contentious Humanitarian Aid Plan Set to Launch in Gaza

A new U.S.-backed humanitarian effort is preparing to begin operations in Gaza by the end of May. This plan, spearheaded by the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), faces criticism for deviating from traditional aid distribution methods.

The initiative involves private companies managing the supply of aid to secure sites in Gaza. Despite promises to reconsider the plan's reach, many fear it compromises humanitarian principles and risks politicizing aid.

Amidst ongoing conflict and dire need in Gaza, the U.N. and aid organizations express scepticism. They urge for unimpeded access to the region to effectively meet the overwhelming demand for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)