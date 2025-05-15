Election Commission Engages with AAP to Strengthen Democratic Processes

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a strategic meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal, at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi. Presiding over the session was Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, joined by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bhardwaj were also in attendance.

This meeting is part of a series of engagements initiated by ECI with national and state political parties. According to the Election Commission's press release, these dialogues fill a crucial need for direct interaction, allowing party leaders to present suggestions and concerns, thereby reinforcing the electoral process under the existing legal framework.

The commission also cited previous meetings with leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party. In addition, ECI has conducted extensive party-level meetings to engage over 28,000 political representatives, and introduced new measures aimed at improving electoral roll accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)