Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to Heroic Sacrifices and Unyielding Valor at the Border

In a heartfelt ceremony on Thursday, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary announced two Border Out Posts will be dedicated to Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz and Constable Deepak Chingakham. Both soldiers were martyred during cross-border shelling from Pakistan in the critical Operation Sindoor. This tribute was made at the Amar Prahari memorial in Jammu, where Chawdhary honored the bravery and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers.

During the announcement, the BSF lauded the heroism of the soldiers, who resolutely defended their posts despite intense enemy fire. Chawdhary praised their steadfast courage and underscored the vital role played by BSF personnel, including women troopers, during this challenging operation. Following the memorial visit, Chawdhary paid a visit to the Army Hospital in Jammu to show concern for the injured.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the troops at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar to personally commend their valor during Operation Sindoor. Accompanied by J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Singh shook hands with soldiers and boosted their morale. He also inspected Pakistani shells used in the attack, emphasizing the strategic impact of the operation's success and expressing confidence that the enemy will not easily forget their defeat.

