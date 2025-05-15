Left Menu

EU's New Farm Subsidies: Driving Water Conservation

The European Commission plans new subsidies for farmers to conserve water in the renewed Common Agricultural Policy. These subsidies aim to support farmers in adopting drought-resistant crops and precision irrigation. The proposal is amidst discussions to ease environmental conditions on existing subsidies, highlighting the tense balance between environmental policies and agricultural needs.

Updated: 15-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:19 IST
The European Commission is set to introduce new subsidies targeting water conservation for farmers as part of the updated Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The proposal aims to provide financial incentives for adopting better water management practices, essential in combating the severe impacts of climate change on agriculture.

Under the future CAP, these 'transition packages' will support farmers who make structural changes to enhance their environmental performance. It's a strategic move to counter the increasing agricultural challenges posed by droughts and floods, which have devastated crop yields throughout Europe.

Despite the push for more sustainable practices, the European Commission is also responding to political pressures by suggesting a relaxation of current environmental conditions tied to EU farming subsidies. Additionally, more investment is expected from the European Investment Bank to support water sector improvements, though specifics remain under discussion.

