Left Menu

Cracking Down: DGGI Uncovers Massive GST Evasion in Punjab and UP

An investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has unearthed a fraudulent network involving three companies in Mandi Gobindgarh. The companies engaged in illegal sales resulted in tax evasion of Rs 13.41 crores. Two individuals have been arrested, and the incident highlights the critical importance of combating fake billing in taxation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:41 IST
Cracking Down: DGGI Uncovers Massive GST Evasion in Punjab and UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has uncovered a major GST evasion case involving three business entities in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. Collectively, these companies—M/s Aar Dee Enterprises, M/s Aashi Steel Industries, and M/s Abhi Alloys—allegedly evaded Rs 13.41 crores in taxes, marking illegal sales of Rs 87.91 crores.

This elaborate fraud was discovered through a coordinated effort between DGGI offices in Lucknow, UP, and Ludhiana, Punjab. The investigation revealed that two men, Raman Kumar Chaurasia and Devinder Singh, utilized fake billing from accomplices in Lucknow to facilitate illicit procurement of iron and steel products.

Authorities found that 37 fraudulent business entities based in Lucknow supplied fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) to their counterparts in Punjab. As a result, the Punjab companies obtained fraudulent ITC through fictitious invoices from 78 entities, contributing significantly to tax evasion.

The crackdown led DGGI Ludhiana to arrest Chaurasia and Singh as of May 15, 2025. These arrests followed the seizure of compelling evidence and voluntary confessions from the suspects. The operation underscores DGGI's ongoing efforts to eliminate fake billing practices that undermine the tax system's credibility.

Such fraudulent activities harm government revenue, compromise public services, and disrupt economic stability. They also create unfair competition and may exacerbate inflationary trends. Ensuring strict enforcement against tax evasion is vital to maintaining a healthy economic environment and upholding the integrity of the GST regime.

The DGGI, under India's Ministry of Finance, employs advanced data analytics and a robust intelligence network to combat tax evasion. By promoting awareness and rigorous monitoring, it aims to protect public trust and ensure equitable tax compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025