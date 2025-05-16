Mir's Escort Vehicle Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Leaves Two Injured

A vehicle from the convoy of AICC General Secretary and legislator Ghulam Ahmed Mir was involved in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, colliding with a truck in the Peerah region of Ramban on Friday. While MLA Mir escaped the mishap unscathed, two of his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) sustained injuries and have been hospitalized, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. "Two patients were admitted to our facility. They are security personnel," stated Dr. Sudarshan Singh Katoch, Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital Ramban, during an interview with ANI. "One patient is Sanjay, hailing from Kathua, and the other is Abdul Rehman from Ganderbal. Both are currently undergoing treatment," he elaborated.

Dr. Katoch assured that their medical examinations have been initiated, and both individuals are stable and under observation. Further details regarding the collision are still awaited, authorities said.

