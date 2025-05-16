Left Menu

Mir's Escort Vehicle Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Leaves Two Injured

An escort vehicle in AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir's cavalcade collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, injuring two PSOs. The MLA was unharmed. Injured personnel Sanjay and Abdul Rehman are receiving treatment at District Hospital Ramban. Their condition is stable and more information is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:58 IST
Mir's Escort Vehicle Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Leaves Two Injured
Vehicle in Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed's cavalcade collides with truck in Ramban (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle from the convoy of AICC General Secretary and legislator Ghulam Ahmed Mir was involved in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, colliding with a truck in the Peerah region of Ramban on Friday. While MLA Mir escaped the mishap unscathed, two of his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) sustained injuries and have been hospitalized, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. "Two patients were admitted to our facility. They are security personnel," stated Dr. Sudarshan Singh Katoch, Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital Ramban, during an interview with ANI. "One patient is Sanjay, hailing from Kathua, and the other is Abdul Rehman from Ganderbal. Both are currently undergoing treatment," he elaborated.

Dr. Katoch assured that their medical examinations have been initiated, and both individuals are stable and under observation. Further details regarding the collision are still awaited, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025