Bumper Wheat Procurement Surpasses Expectations

In a striking development, the government's wheat procurement has exceeded last year's levels, reaching 28.66 million tonnes during the 2025-26 marketing year, as revealed by official data. This remarkable procurement is the highest since the 2022-23 marketing year, fueled by projections of a record wheat output of 115.3 million tonnes this year.

The procurement drive is led by state-owned Food Corporation of India and state agencies purchasing wheat at a minimum support price for the central pool. Key wheat-producing states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have reported increased procurement compared to last year. As of May 16, major contributions came from Punjab with 11.57 million tonnes, followed by Madhya Pradesh's 7.40 million tonnes and Haryana with 7.01 million tonnes.

Despite the impressive figures, current procurement still lags behind the set target of 31.2 million tonnes for 2025-26. So far, Rs 62,346.23 crore has been disbursed as minimum support price payments, benefitting 2.27 million farmers. Wheat harvesting is fully completed in some states, with partial harvesting ongoing in others.

