HDFC Life Achieves Stellar 99.68% Claim Settlement Ratio in FY'25

HDFC Life, a prominent insurance company in India, achieved a remarkable claim settlement ratio of 99.68% for individual death claims in the financial year 2025. The company settled claims for 19,666 policies, paying out a substantial Rs. 2060 Crores in death claim benefits. Impressively, 99% of non-investigative claims were processed swiftly, reaching claimants' accounts the next working day after all necessary documents were received.

Claim settlement ratio is a critical criterion to consider when purchasing life insurance. HDFC Life has consistently upheld a high ratio and remains dedicated to processing all genuine claims expeditiously and efficiently. The company recognizes that, while no compensation can replace a lost life, it is committed to ensuring the financial security of policyholders' families.

Furthermore, HDFC Life actively educates policyholders on the importance of accurate information disclosure and updating nominee details. The company champions customer centricity, with a three-year record of impressive settlement ratios: 98.66% in FY'22, 99.39% in FY'23, and 99.50% in FY'24. Customers can submit death claims through multiple platforms, minimizing the need for branch visits, although dedicated service is offered for those who do. Sameer Yogishwar, COO of HDFC Life, emphasized the company's focus on timely and hassle-free claim settlements, aligning with the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

