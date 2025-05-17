Yogi Adityanath Addresses Tragic Impact of Lightning Strikes in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lamented the tragic loss of lives caused by lightning strikes in the Balrampur and Kushinagar districts. In an official statement, he urged authorities to rapidly disburse financial aid to families of the deceased and ensure immediate medical attention for the injured.

Echoing steps taken earlier in April when financial assistance was announced following similar incidents, the Chief Minister reiterated the distribution of Rs 4 lakh to each family affected by the current disaster. His directive underscores the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved and aiding recovery efforts.

The deadly lightning storms claimed 22 lives, inflicted the death of 45 animals, and led to the destruction of 15 homes as reported by the Relief Commissioner Headquarters. Districts including Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Firozabad, and others faced casualties and property damage in this severe weather event.

(With inputs from agencies.)