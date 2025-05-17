Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Addresses Tragic Impact of Lightning Strikes in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over recent lightning fatalities in Balrampur and Kushinagar, pledging prompt financial aid to affected families and medical care for injured survivors. The disaster resulted in 22 fatalities, numerous animal deaths, and property damage across several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:28 IST
Yogi Adityanath Addresses Tragic Impact of Lightning Strikes in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lamented the tragic loss of lives caused by lightning strikes in the Balrampur and Kushinagar districts. In an official statement, he urged authorities to rapidly disburse financial aid to families of the deceased and ensure immediate medical attention for the injured.

Echoing steps taken earlier in April when financial assistance was announced following similar incidents, the Chief Minister reiterated the distribution of Rs 4 lakh to each family affected by the current disaster. His directive underscores the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved and aiding recovery efforts.

The deadly lightning storms claimed 22 lives, inflicted the death of 45 animals, and led to the destruction of 15 homes as reported by the Relief Commissioner Headquarters. Districts including Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Firozabad, and others faced casualties and property damage in this severe weather event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025