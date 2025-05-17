Gujarat's Cybercrime Crackdown: Advanced Technology Cornerstones Victory

As cybercrime emerges as a formidable global challenge, India is taking decisive action under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Leveraging advanced technological tools, the country aims to curb the rising tide of cybercrime and apprehend those responsible.

In Gujarat, significant progress has been made under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guidance of Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi. The Gujarat Police have utilized awareness campaigns, modern tools, and specialized teams to fight the menace. A state-of-the-art Cyber Excellence Center is part of the state budget, underlining Gujarat's commitment to this battle.

Recent operations reveal a slew of successes. In just the past 15 days, coordinated efforts by cybercrime teams from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, along with the State Cyber Crime Cell, have cracked 12 major cases. Arrests were made of individuals involved in Chinese cyber gangs, and digital arrest frauds. Among these, six members of a cybercrime gang operating out of Cambodia and Nepal were arrested on May 16, 2025, in Ahmedabad for hacking and fraud involving ICICI Bank. Parallel arrests involved defrauding citizens through digital impersonation as police and cyber officials, resulting in financial losses amounting to millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)