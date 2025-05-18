Left Menu

Quest for Peace in Ukraine: Trump's Diplomatic Undertakings

Donald Trump plans to discuss a peace deal with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict. The U.S.-led security guarantee poses challenges, risking potential West-Russia tensions. Territorial claims, the role of NATO, sanctions, and reconstruction costs are key negotiation points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:08 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump announced he will converse with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents about resolving the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. This high-stakes diplomatic maneuver seeks to cease the violence through a multifaceted peace accord.

The core challenge revolves around the demand for security guarantees by Ukraine, considering Russia's past aggression. Diplomatic insiders hint that any effective guarantee risks dragging the West into conflict with Russia, whereas a weak pact leaves Ukraine vulnerable.

As part of the proposed peace framework, contentious issues such as territorial disputes, NATO membership, and economic sanctions are on the negotiation table. Trump's potential deal needs to balance these elements to achieve a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

