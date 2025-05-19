Bihar's Renaissance: Leading India to Global Food Leadership

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has underscored the pivotal role of Bihar in transforming India into a global food basket, emphasizing its fertile land and entrepreneurial prowess. Speaking at the International Buyer Seller Meet, he highlighted the historic significance of Bihar while projecting it as a hub of the food processing sector.

Paswan stated that significant financial support has been extended to Bihar's micro food processing sector under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme. This has facilitated a record 10,270 loans, underscoring the government's resolve to actualize the 'viksit Bihar' vision through strategic leverage of the state's agricultural potential.

The global interest at the meet, featuring companies like LuLu Group and SARTAJ, affirms Bihar as a promising sourcing hub. Echoing the past glory of Nalanda, Paswan announced the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar, positioning it as a center for food innovation and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)