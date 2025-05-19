Navin Sharma Joins Bandhan Bank as Chief Audit Executive
Navin Sharma has been appointed as the Chief Audit Executive of Bandhan Bank, effective May 19. With 24 years of experience, Sharma previously worked at ICICI Bank and Fullerton India Credit Corporation. Bandhan Bank's shares closed at Rs 170.55, marking a 0.26% increase on the BSE.
Bandhan Bank announced Monday that Navin Sharma has joined the institution as the Chief Audit Executive, effective May 19. The bank's board approved Sharma's appointment, a seasoned Chartered Accountant with 24 years of experience in enterprise-wide audits and risk reviews.
Prior to his new role, Sharma led the Business Internal Audit division at ICICI Bank and worked at Fullerton India Credit Corporation and Citigroup Global Services. He is well-versed in risk control, compliance, and management assurance services.
Following the announcement, Bandhan Bank's shares saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 170.55, up by 0.26% from the previous close on the BSE.
