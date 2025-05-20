Nelangur's Transformation: New Camp Marks Progress Against Naxalism

A significant stride was made in combating Naxalism as Collector Pratishtha Mamgain announced the opening of a new development camp in Nelangur. This initiative marks a significant achievement for the district administration, aiming to include surrounding villages in essential schemes like Niyad Nellanar.

Additionally, efforts are accelerating under the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water. The aim is to facilitate essential benefits such as the Ayushman Card, Aadhar, and Voter ID for the locals.

Meanwhile, 'Operation Black Forest' made major headway in disrupting Naxal operations near Karreguttalu Hill at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The 21-day operation has led to the neutralization of 31 Naxals and significant seizures of weapon caches, marking a landmark success in the government's ambition to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)