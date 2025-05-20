Left Menu

Sambhal's Transformation: Beautification Drive Amid Tensions Over Mosque Survey

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is undergoing beautification efforts, involving road widening and removal of encroachments. Plans to install statues of historical figures at key intersections are underway. Meanwhile, tensions arise as a court-mandated mosque survey sparks protests, following claims of a disputed temple site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:16 IST
Sambhal's Transformation: Beautification Drive Amid Tensions Over Mosque Survey
Demolition of enroachment on roads in Sambhal. Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an active beautification initiative aimed at enhancing its infrastructure. The district administration conducted a significant demolition drive on Tuesday to clear road encroachments, as part of a broader plan to install statues of prominent historical figures associated with the region.

The administration plans to erect statues of Maharana Pratap at Chandausi Chauraha, and those of Lord Parashuram and Ahilyabai Holkar at Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park, respectively. According to Mani Bhushan Tiwari, Executive Officer of the Sambhal Municipal Council, efforts are underway to improve key intersections while addressing traffic congestion by removing encroachments.

Tensions have flared in Sambhal following a local court's order to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid, amid claims it occupies a site originally home to a Harihar temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu's last incarnation. Protests against the survey led to clashes with police, leaving four dead. The Allahabad High Court upheld the order, intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025