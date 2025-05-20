Sambhal's Transformation: Beautification Drive Amid Tensions Over Mosque Survey
Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is undergoing beautification efforts, involving road widening and removal of encroachments. Plans to install statues of historical figures at key intersections are underway. Meanwhile, tensions arise as a court-mandated mosque survey sparks protests, following claims of a disputed temple site.
Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an active beautification initiative aimed at enhancing its infrastructure. The district administration conducted a significant demolition drive on Tuesday to clear road encroachments, as part of a broader plan to install statues of prominent historical figures associated with the region.
The administration plans to erect statues of Maharana Pratap at Chandausi Chauraha, and those of Lord Parashuram and Ahilyabai Holkar at Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park, respectively. According to Mani Bhushan Tiwari, Executive Officer of the Sambhal Municipal Council, efforts are underway to improve key intersections while addressing traffic congestion by removing encroachments.
Tensions have flared in Sambhal following a local court's order to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid, amid claims it occupies a site originally home to a Harihar temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu's last incarnation. Protests against the survey led to clashes with police, leaving four dead. The Allahabad High Court upheld the order, intensifying the situation.
