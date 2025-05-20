Left Menu

Indonesian Ride-Hailing Drivers Protest Proposed GoTo-Grab Merger

Indonesian taxi and delivery drivers staged protests in several cities against low wages and the proposed merger of GoTo and Grab. Drivers criticized company policies and expressed fear of a monopoly. The government is examining commission schemes, while GoTo and Grab have yet to finalize the merger.

Indonesian Ride-Hailing Drivers Protest Proposed GoTo-Grab Merger
Hundreds of taxi and delivery drivers took to the streets across Indonesia on Tuesday to protest against low wages and to voice their opposition to a proposed merger between GoTo and Grab.

Ride-hailing services like GoTo's Gojek and Grab have become vital components of Indonesia's urban transport landscape. Drivers protested near key government buildings in Jakarta, demanding fair compensation and expressing concerns over exploitative company policies.

Protesters highlighted fears that a merger could lead to higher fares for consumers and potential layoffs. The government is currently reviewing commission structures and driver grievances, while the merger, if executed, could dominate 85% of the Southeast Asian ride-hailing market.

