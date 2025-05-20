New Delhi Police Nabs Parole-Jumping Serial Killer Dr. Devender Sharma

The Crime Branch team of New Delhi Range, RK Puram, has successfully apprehended Dr. Devender Kumar Sharma, a notorious parole jumper and convicted serial killer. Sharma, sentenced to life imprisonment for several kidnapping-cum-murder cases of truck and taxi drivers, escaped parole in August 2023 while serving time for murder charges in Delhi and Rajasthan. Previously, he had jumped parole in 2020.

Sharma has been on the run since August 3, 2023, after being granted a two-month parole on June 9, 2023, related to FIR No. 55/2004 under sections 302/365/392/201 IPC at PS Sarita Vihar, Delhi. He failed to surrender post-parole, triggering a widespread search by police teams across Aligarh, Jaipur, and Delhi.

Following a determined six-month search, Sharma was located in Dausa, Rajasthan, hiding in an ashram as a priest. The police team, posing as followers, confirmed his identity and apprehended him. Sharma admitted to his criminal past, including involvement in a massive illegal kidney transplant racket between 1998 and 2004.

In 1994, Sharma faced financial ruin due to a gas dealership scam, propelling him towards crime in 1995. He partnered with Dr. Amit for illegal kidney transplants, acting as an intermediary in over 125 cases. His gang was also involved in abducting and killing taxi drivers, whose vehicles were sold in Uttar Pradesh's grey market.

Sharma, originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was charged with murdering 21 taxi drivers and confessed to killing over 50 people. Following the revelation of his crimes, his family disowned him in 2004. Despite repeated parole privileges, he consistently abused them, with the latest arrest concluding his most recent escape. He is now back in jail custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)