FTSE 100 Dips Amid Inflation Concerns and Mixed Earnings

The FTSE 100 index in Britain declined due to mixed corporate earnings and unexpected inflation data that tempered hopes for interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. Inflation concerns led to a drop in the probability of a rate cut in August, affecting the market and impacting company shares.

Updated: 21-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:00 IST
The FTSE 100 index in Britain took a slight downturn on Wednesday, affected by a variety of corporate earnings reports and unexpectedly high inflation numbers. As inflation exceeded predictions, investors lowered their expectations for the Bank of England's imminent interest rate cuts, causing the blue-chip index to fall by 0.1% as of 0949 GMT.

This unexpected inflation spike in April, particularly in areas monitored by the Bank of England, has impacted the likelihood of UK rate cuts. Matthew Ryan from Ebury noted that the data diminishes chances for another rate cut soon, likely encouraging the bank to stick to its current policy for the near future.

The probability of a rate cut in August dropped from 60% to 40% after the release of inflation figures, leading to a three-year high for sterling against the U.S. dollar. The inflation data led to minor tremors in the midcap index, which fell by 0.7%. Official data also showed a rapid increase in British house prices, further complicating the economic outlook for investors.

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

