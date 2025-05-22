Left Menu

Brazil Deploys Zoning to Mitigate Bird Flu Impact and Protect Chicken Exports

Preliminary tests show a commercial chicken farm in Brazil's Tocantins state is free from bird flu, following the first outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul. Authorities conduct further tests as trade disruptions hit the world's leading chicken exporter. Zoning is suggested to maintain trade from unaffected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:24 IST
Brazil Deploys Zoning to Mitigate Bird Flu Impact and Protect Chicken Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Preliminary tests indicate that a commercial chicken farm in Tocantins, Brazil, shows no signs of bird flu, according to the state's farm agency. The findings provide relief to Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, after its first bird flu outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul prompted regional trade embargoes.

Amid trade disruptions, the meat lobby ABPA, representing major global food processors like JBS SA and BRF SA, has sought governmental permission to increase port cold storage capacity. Farms in Tocantins and Santa Catarina are still listed as 'under investigation' following the outbreak confirmation last Friday.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) advocates the use of 'zoning' to focus disease control on affected areas, maintaining disease-free zones and trade. Tests in Tocantins showed low pathogenicity influenza, with negative results for highly dangerous avian influenza and Newcastle Disease, ensuring continued monitoring by the Agriculture Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025