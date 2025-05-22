Brazil Deploys Zoning to Mitigate Bird Flu Impact and Protect Chicken Exports

Preliminary tests indicate that a commercial chicken farm in Tocantins, Brazil, shows no signs of bird flu, according to the state's farm agency. The findings provide relief to Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, after its first bird flu outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul prompted regional trade embargoes.

Amid trade disruptions, the meat lobby ABPA, representing major global food processors like JBS SA and BRF SA, has sought governmental permission to increase port cold storage capacity. Farms in Tocantins and Santa Catarina are still listed as 'under investigation' following the outbreak confirmation last Friday.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) advocates the use of 'zoning' to focus disease control on affected areas, maintaining disease-free zones and trade. Tests in Tocantins showed low pathogenicity influenza, with negative results for highly dangerous avian influenza and Newcastle Disease, ensuring continued monitoring by the Agriculture Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)