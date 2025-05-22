Odisha's Inclusive Wedding Initiative: Empowering Transformations

In a progressive move, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has advocated for the inclusion of widowed women in the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' (MMKVY), a state-supported initiative designed to financially assist underprivileged families with their daughters' marriage expenses.

Presiding over a meeting, Majhi underscored the importance of transforming the perception of daughters from burdens to blessings, announcing a budget allocation of Rs 12 crore for MMKVY. The scheme encourages mass marriages to alleviate financial pressures on economically disadvantaged families, whilst preserving Odia cultural traditions.

Simultaneously, the PM Janman Yojana is set to boost socio-economic growth in Odisha's remotest areas, targeting infrastructure and basic services improvements to benefit over 68,000 families among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups across 14 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)