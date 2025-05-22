Left Menu

Odisha's Inclusive Wedding Initiative: Empowering Transformations

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directs officials to include widows in the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana', aimed at financially supporting poor families for their daughters' marriage. The state has allocated Rs 12 crore for 2025-26. The PM Janman Yojana also aims for socio-economic improvements in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:49 IST
In a progressive move, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has advocated for the inclusion of widowed women in the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' (MMKVY), a state-supported initiative designed to financially assist underprivileged families with their daughters' marriage expenses.

Presiding over a meeting, Majhi underscored the importance of transforming the perception of daughters from burdens to blessings, announcing a budget allocation of Rs 12 crore for MMKVY. The scheme encourages mass marriages to alleviate financial pressures on economically disadvantaged families, whilst preserving Odia cultural traditions.

Simultaneously, the PM Janman Yojana is set to boost socio-economic growth in Odisha's remotest areas, targeting infrastructure and basic services improvements to benefit over 68,000 families among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups across 14 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

