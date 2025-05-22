Left Menu

Himachal's Water Projects and Apple Industry Concerns: A Meeting with Impact

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Jal Shakti Minister in New Delhi to discuss critical water resource projects, emphasizing the Kishau Hydro Electric Project and the Renuka Dam. Sukhu also highlighted apple import issues with PM Modi, seeking increased import duties to protect local growers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:03 IST
Himachal's Water Projects and Apple Industry Concerns: A Meeting with Impact
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil (Photo/ @Himachal Pradesh CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to deliberate on significant water resource projects vital to the state. A firm advocate for the Kishau Hydro Electric Project, CM Sukhu emphasized the necessity of a protective funding model that safeguards the state's interests.

Highlighting the financial implications of the Kishau Project, Sukhu called for the cost to be borne fully by the central government or major beneficiary states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The meeting also addressed pivotal issues related to the Renuka Dam project, with CM Sukhu advocating for due consideration of the Local Area Development Fund and free power component, while stressing the importance of compensating affected states.

On another pressing issue, CM Sukhu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the import duty on apples from 50% to 100%, to deter imports from Turkey and protect Himachal Pradesh's apple growers. Stressing the significance of apples as a primary cash crop, Sukhu's appeal highlights the crop's economic importance, generating substantial employment and state revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025