Himachal's Water Projects and Apple Industry Concerns: A Meeting with Impact

In a strategic meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to deliberate on significant water resource projects vital to the state. A firm advocate for the Kishau Hydro Electric Project, CM Sukhu emphasized the necessity of a protective funding model that safeguards the state's interests.

Highlighting the financial implications of the Kishau Project, Sukhu called for the cost to be borne fully by the central government or major beneficiary states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The meeting also addressed pivotal issues related to the Renuka Dam project, with CM Sukhu advocating for due consideration of the Local Area Development Fund and free power component, while stressing the importance of compensating affected states.

On another pressing issue, CM Sukhu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the import duty on apples from 50% to 100%, to deter imports from Turkey and protect Himachal Pradesh's apple growers. Stressing the significance of apples as a primary cash crop, Sukhu's appeal highlights the crop's economic importance, generating substantial employment and state revenue.

