DRDO Chief Highlights Private Sector's Key Role in India's Defence Self-Reliance

During his visit to Solar Industries, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat emphasized the pivotal role of private industry in bolstering India's defence capabilities. He highlighted various advanced systems under development, while Solar Industries Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal discussed their innovations in drone technology contributing to India's defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:24 IST
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat during a visit to Solar Industries in Nagpur on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), underscored the importance of private sector engagement in India's defence industry during a visit to Solar Industries in Nagpur. The company has been instrumental in advancing indigenous defence manufacturing.

In an interview with ANI, Dr Kamat highlighted the critical role of private enterprises in achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and augmenting India's combat strength. He noted the satisfactory deployment of DRDO-developed weapon systems in recent conflicts, urging further innovation to tackle modern warfare challenges.

Dr Kamat announced ongoing work on cutting-edge defence systems, including missiles and drone-detection sensors, with expected service induction within a year. He also mentioned the advanced stages of development for various guided missiles and munitions. Solar Industries Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal affirmed the company's commitment to innovation amidst evolving war paradigms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

