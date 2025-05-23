China and Laos Deepen South-South Cooperation with Skills Development MoU

In a significant stride toward fostering inclusive development and regional collaboration, the Tianjin Electronic Information Technician College (TEITC) of China and the Polytechnic College of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance skills development under the framework of South-South Cooperation. The agreement, supported by the ILO-China Partnership Project on Skills Development, was formalized on 13 May 2025 in Tianjin municipality, China.

Elevating Skills Development Through Bilateral Collaboration

The MoU marks a pivotal moment in the educational and industrial partnership between China and Laos. Signed by Liqun Wang, Head of TEITC, and Lamphone Seangsavang, Deputy Director of the Lao Polytechnic College, the agreement seeks to facilitate robust technical exchanges, institutional partnerships, and vocational upskilling initiatives.

The initiative is set to contribute to the larger Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by nurturing a workforce equipped for the evolving demands of regional industrialization and digital transformation. Key areas of collaboration include faculty development, joint curriculum design, the exchange of technical expertise, and practical training programs for students and instructors.

Addressing Laos’ Industrial and Digital Talent Gap

“Laos is currently facing an urgent demand for talent amidst industrialization and digital transformation,” said Lamphone Seangsavang at the signing ceremony. “This MoU represents the first deep-rooted cooperation between Lao Polytechnic College and a Chinese institution, and its impact will be both immediate and long-term.”

Seangsavang emphasized the importance of international collaboration in preparing Lao youth for the 21st-century workforce, especially in technical fields such as electronics, automation, and information technology.

Strategic Importance for China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Liqun Wang of TEITC echoed these sentiments, characterizing the MoU as a strategic step forward for China’s BRI and its South-South cooperation agenda. “This collaboration is a cornerstone in our effort to foster mutual development through technical and vocational education. It will not only enhance faculty skills and student learning but also promote innovation and economic growth across borders,” he said.

Wang further noted that the partnership aims to create a shared platform for global learning, offering exchange opportunities and cross-cultural understanding that will benefit both nations.

Part of a Larger Regional Skills Development Effort

The agreement builds on the foundations laid by the ILO/China Partnership Programme launched in 2021. This initiative, which led to the establishment of the South-South Cooperation Skills Development Network, has connected 41 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions from China, Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and Myanmar.

Over the past four years, the network has facilitated targeted capacity-building efforts, providing practical skills training to more than 577 teachers and students. The program is designed to support the global development agenda by aligning vocational education with the labor market needs of participating countries.

Future Outlook and Broader Impacts

The China–Lao PDR MoU is expected to act as a blueprint for future collaborations between Chinese and Southeast Asian vocational institutes. By building strong educational bridges, both countries aim to not only meet their own workforce development goals but also contribute to a broader ecosystem of regional prosperity.

As the global economy becomes increasingly interdependent and technologically driven, initiatives such as this represent essential investments in human capital. With an eye on sustainability, inclusiveness, and innovation, the China-Laos skills development partnership stands as a model for international cooperation in education and training.