Left Menu

Srinagar's International Biodiversity Day Highlights Urgent Call for Environmental Action

International Biodiversity Day celebrations in Srinagar emphasized the pressing need for environmental conservation amid climate change. Students, experts, and officials gathered to discuss the importance of biodiversity and urged for continuous education on the issue, recommending monthly programs to strengthen ecological awareness among the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:27 IST
Srinagar's International Biodiversity Day Highlights Urgent Call for Environmental Action
Authorities celebrate International Biodiversity Day with students in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Srinagar, the celebration of International Biodiversity Day at Tagore Hall on Friday served as a platform to underline the critical need for heightened environmental awareness. The event, orchestrated by the Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council, gathered students, forest officials, and nature enthusiasts to cultivate a deeper understanding of biodiversity's role in preserving healthy ecosystems.

Featuring insights from forest department officials, academics, and wildlife experts, the forum stressed the urgency of protecting biodiversity to ensure a sustainable future. With participation from numerous schools and colleges, attendees advocated for the government to initiate monthly educational sessions aimed at deepening young people's connection to environmental conservation.

"Biodiversity shouldn't be celebrated just once a year; it should be our everyday focus," said student Alam Syed in an interview with ANI. He highlighted the deterioration of the ozone layer and increased pollution as examples of why integrating conservation into daily activities is vital. Syed and other participants called for broader dissemination of biodiversity awareness across educational institutions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025