Srinagar's International Biodiversity Day Highlights Urgent Call for Environmental Action

In Srinagar, the celebration of International Biodiversity Day at Tagore Hall on Friday served as a platform to underline the critical need for heightened environmental awareness. The event, orchestrated by the Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council, gathered students, forest officials, and nature enthusiasts to cultivate a deeper understanding of biodiversity's role in preserving healthy ecosystems.

Featuring insights from forest department officials, academics, and wildlife experts, the forum stressed the urgency of protecting biodiversity to ensure a sustainable future. With participation from numerous schools and colleges, attendees advocated for the government to initiate monthly educational sessions aimed at deepening young people's connection to environmental conservation.

"Biodiversity shouldn't be celebrated just once a year; it should be our everyday focus," said student Alam Syed in an interview with ANI. He highlighted the deterioration of the ozone layer and increased pollution as examples of why integrating conservation into daily activities is vital. Syed and other participants called for broader dissemination of biodiversity awareness across educational institutions. (ANI)

