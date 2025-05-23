Global Push for Vaccination in Animals: A Barrier Against Avian Influenza

In a bid to combat the global spread of deadly diseases and safeguard public health, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has advocated for wider animal vaccination. This push follows disruptions in Brazilian poultry exports due to bird flu outbreaks, marking the nation's first domestic cases.

The WOAH suggests that vaccination, while cost-intensive, offers a vital tool in controlling outbreaks and preserving trade—contrary to traditional culling strategies. Director General Emmanuelle Soubeyran emphasized the importance of country-specific decisions on implementing vaccination programs, which can mitigate economic damage and prevent pandemics.

Success stories like France's duck vaccination effort, which significantly reduced outbreaks, underscore the benefits of this approach. The organization is developing global standards to address trade concerns linked to vaccination. Ultimately, these measures aim to distinguish vaccinated animals from infected ones, promising a future where public health and trade can coexist peacefully.

