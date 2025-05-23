Left Menu

Global Push for Vaccination in Animals: A Barrier Against Avian Influenza

Vaccinating animals against avian influenza could curb disease spread, safeguard public health, and stabilize global trade, amidst ongoing bird flu outbreaks. The World Organisation for Animal Health highlights vaccination as an effective tool, despite challenges in implementation and trade fears. France's successful duck vaccination program illustrates potential benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST
Global Push for Vaccination in Animals: A Barrier Against Avian Influenza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to combat the global spread of deadly diseases and safeguard public health, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has advocated for wider animal vaccination. This push follows disruptions in Brazilian poultry exports due to bird flu outbreaks, marking the nation's first domestic cases.

The WOAH suggests that vaccination, while cost-intensive, offers a vital tool in controlling outbreaks and preserving trade—contrary to traditional culling strategies. Director General Emmanuelle Soubeyran emphasized the importance of country-specific decisions on implementing vaccination programs, which can mitigate economic damage and prevent pandemics.

Success stories like France's duck vaccination effort, which significantly reduced outbreaks, underscore the benefits of this approach. The organization is developing global standards to address trade concerns linked to vaccination. Ultimately, these measures aim to distinguish vaccinated animals from infected ones, promising a future where public health and trade can coexist peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025