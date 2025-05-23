Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders Boost Nuclear Power Expansion

President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders to enhance the nuclear energy sector. The initiatives will simplify reactor approval processes and improve fuel supply chains, aiming to revive the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:55 IST
In a move aimed at revitalizing the nuclear power sector, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Friday. These orders are designed to facilitate new reactor approvals and enhance fuel supply chains.

Reuters reported that the new executive orders are part of a broader strategy to stimulate growth within the nuclear energy industry by streamlining the regulatory framework. This approach seeks to reduce barriers facing nuclear power projects, potentially spurring significant investment and development.

Analysts suggest that these measures could bring about a resurgence in the U.S. nuclear power industry, a sector that has faced numerous hurdles in recent years due to regulatory constraints and competition from other energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

