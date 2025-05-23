Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Advocates for Enhanced Fiscal Support and Recognition

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Finance Commission Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya in New Delhi, seeking increased funding and support for hill states. Emphasizing ecological contributions, Sukhu urged for GST compensation and a Revenue Deficit Grant increase. Prominent officials supported his call for fiscal consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:35 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya (Photo/X@SukhuSukhvinder) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined bid to secure increased fiscal assistance, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged with Finance Commission Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya in New Delhi on Friday. Amid the discussions, state government officers presented to the Commission while the Chief Minister emphasized crucial demands for the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu passionately advocated for a boost in fund allocation, underlining the geographical challenges faced by hill states. He highlighted the significant ecological services provided by the state and called for a green bonus. Further pressing issues included the reduction in GST and the need to adjust the Revenue Deficit Grant to better support the state financially.

Dr Panagariya assured consideration of these requests. With Chief Minister Sukhu were high-ranking officials including Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh. In a strategic move earlier, Sukhu also engaged with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, stressing on overdue payments and an increased power share from hydro projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

