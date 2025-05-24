Left Menu

Historic Rashtrapati Niketan to Open for Public Viewing, Inviting Citizen Engagement with India's Legacy

Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun will open on June 24 for public viewing, offering insights into India's presidential heritage. The estate will showcase art, stables, and gardens. President Murmu will visit to oversee preparations and lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan, a planned ecological park.

Beginning on June 24, Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, will welcome the public as part of a broader initiative to foster citizen engagement with India's presidential and cultural heritage. The 186-year-old, 21-acre estate is set to feature curated art displays and remnants of its historical legacy, including the President's Bodyguard horses and stables, as well as several gardens.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit on June 20 to review the estate's preparations and to lay the cornerstone for Rashtrapati Udyan. This 132-acre ecological park signifies an ongoing effort to expand public access to sites of historical and environmental importance. Previously known as Rashtrapati Ashiana, the Niketan was utilized for training by the President's Bodyguards but now offers a public exhibition space.

Alongside Rashtrapati Niketan, Rashtrapati Tapovan and the upcoming Rashtrapati Udyan will also provide unique experiences. Rashtrapati Tapovan features a 19-acre forest trail for serene nature experiences, while Rashtrapati Udyan is set to become a dynamic recreational space, incorporating thematic gardens, a sports zone, water systems, and children's play areas to promote environmental awareness and active living.

