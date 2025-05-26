NIA Cracks Down on CRPF Officer for Espionage

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) operative over allegations of espionage, revealing a breach in national security. The officer, identified as Moti Ram Jat, is accused of providing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence since 2023, according to NIA officials.

Arrested in Delhi, Jat reportedly received financial compensation through various conduits for the information he shared. He remains in custody following a Special Court order in Patiala House Courts, while authorities conduct further interrogation to uncover the full extent of the espionage activities.

In a related case, Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained multipurpose health worker Sahdev Singh Gohil for allegedly supplying classified data concerning the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy to a Pakistani agent. The communication, facilitated through WhatsApp, involved sending sensitive photos and videos since 2023, an ATS spokesperson confirmed.