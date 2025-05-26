Left Menu

Japan's Rice Price Crisis: Swift Government Intervention

Japan is attempting to curtail rising rice prices by targeting a reduction to 2,000 yen per 5 kg through faster supermarket distribution. Crop damage and tourism demand have surged costs, challenging the government's approval ratings. The new farm minister is strategizing swift actions to assure public confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:03 IST
Japan's Rice Price Crisis: Swift Government Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Facing a surge in rice prices due to crop damage and increased tourism demand, Japan aims to reduce the cost to 2,000 yen for 5 kilograms, according to the farm ministry. This move is crucial for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government, which is grappling with low approval ratings ahead of the election.

The government plans to release 300,000 metric tons of stockpiled rice, approximately half of Japan's monthly rice consumption, through direct retailer contracts. Newly appointed Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi vows to expedite this process, stating the urgency of addressing public concerns about rising rice costs.

Efforts to bring prices down include covering transportation costs to ensure stockpiled rice reaches stores by early June. Discussions with Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani indicate potential online support. Previous attempts saw limited success due to distribution inefficiencies, as seen in auctions earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025